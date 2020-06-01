High school sports in Illinois have been at a standstill for over two months.
But there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The IHSA is working with IDPH to approve a plan that would resume summer activities.
Right now the two sides are making modifications to the plan and working towards having one where they both approve and can move forward with it.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson believes a plan could be approved this week.
