LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Lincoln's junior guard Kloe Froebe announced on Twitter Sunday that she committed to play basketball at Colorado State.
She helped lead her team to a second-place trophy in the Class 3A state tournament getting a state tournament record of 45 points in a game.
She also finished second in the Ms. Basketball of Illinois voting.
Froebe was also named the girls basketball player of the year in 2023, while shooting 53.6-percent from the field.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
