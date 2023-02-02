CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have a historic tradition but one thing is new this season, Illinois has an official gameday DJ!
Get to know Decatur native Terrence "TAT" Taylor!
To contact him, click here for his Facebook page or email him at tatglobalent@gmail.com.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.