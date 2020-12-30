DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- New Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema has coached college football for over 20 years.
Along the way, he's passed along his knowledge to other coaches including current Millikin offensive coordinator, Luke Bengtson.
Bielema and Bengtson coached together in 2014 at Arkansas. Bielema was of course the head coach of the Razorbacks, Bengtson's role was offensive quality control.
The two had conversations every day. Their primary interactions were about putting together practice scripts.
