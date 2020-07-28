DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After literally millions of views on social media last season, the 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic is back with more features than ever!
Join Gordon Voit, Brit Miller and homeowner Jeannie Parker on a tour of the Opening Day festivities!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.