PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Cardinals are state bound.
The Pleasant Plains girls soccer team will be making the trip to Naperville this weekend.
The Cardinals earned a birth in the 1A State Semifinal after taking down Freeburg in the Supersectional Tuesday.
Pleasant Plains will meet U-High at 7pm on Friday at North Central College.
The Cardinals have been on a hot streak. They only have two losses on the season, the last one coming all the way back in March.
