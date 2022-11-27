SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sacred Heart-Griffin football team won the 4A state championship on Friday night, 44-20 over Providence Catholic.
Today, the Cyclones were honored with a championship celebration inside their gym.
Fans, cheerleaders and the team were all in attendance as the community celebrated the team's success.
Head coach Ken Leonard finished his legendary career on top, so the question everyone wants to know is, what's next for him?
