DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa Baseball celebrated win No. 1,000 for the program.
They earned that win on Tuesday when they took down LSA 17-1.
The accomplishment is 82 years in the making.
Bulldog Baseball started in 1933 when they played just a five-game schedule back then.
Start the countdown to 2,000. The Bulldogs earned win No. 1,001 against Argenta-Oreana Thursday.
