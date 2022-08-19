DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new era has begun for St. Teresa Football.
The Bulldogs unveiled their new field during their Orange and Blue Game.
The person who cut the ribbon, was none other than Amber Johnson. The track coach was seriously injured in a crash and spent more than a month in a coma. Johnson received a standing ovation during the ribbon cutting.
As for the new field, it features new turf as well as an eight-lane track.
The Bulldogs will show off the new field when they host Althoff Catholic in week 2.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.