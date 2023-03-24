(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is the Mahomet-Seymour softball squad.
The Bulldogs are eyeing a second straight trip to the state tournament.
Last year Mahomet-Seymour ended up finishing fourth in 3A.
What's scary is that they have a lot of returning faces from last season's team and are ready to do some damage with a lot of experience under their belt.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Olympia on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.
