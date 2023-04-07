(WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is the Rochester baseball team.
The Rockets are 5-2 overall this season but are undefeated... 5-0 in CS8 play.
This week against Southeast, Rochester hit not one... not two... but three home runs in the first inning.
Through seven games this season, the Rockets are outscoring their opponents by 53 runs.
Rochester has a game over the weekend but will return to conference play against U-High at home next Tuesday.
