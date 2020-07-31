DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's known around central Illinois that the 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic went viral last year.
What isn't known as much is who and why the tournament was created.
That's where we enter Ethan Parker, who currently is a Mt. Zion senior.
When he was 12 years old, Ethan had a dream of having a wiffle ball tournament in his backyard. His uncle, Geoff Owens, told him to do that he would have to find a cause to raise money for.
During this time, Ethan had a grandma who was suffering from the Alzheimer's disease. He had his answer.
The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic was born and they haven't looked back since.
After raising over $30,000 last year, they hope it's over $50,000 this year.
(0) comments
