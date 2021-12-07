TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- History was made at Tuscola High School tonight.
Jalen Quinn is now the all-time leading scorer in school history.
He dropped 27 points against ALAH and passes Nick Bates.
The previous record is 1,597 points.
Quinn will continue to extend his all-time scoring record throughout this season.
