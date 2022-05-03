DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Two St. Teresa soccer players are breaking school records this year.
Grace Buxton has broken the school record for most goals in a season, she now has 50 this year.
Her teammate Joella Livingston has also broken a school record for most assists in a season. She now has 35 this year, which is tied for 4th best in the state.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
