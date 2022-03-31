WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- A community is raising questions about the future of long-time Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball head coach Vic Binkley.
WAND talked with him today and he told us he was asked to resign. Binkley declined to do so. Nothing official has happened since then.
This past season, the Cardinals finished with a 25 and 8 record. Binkley has tallied 724 career victories in 36 seasons.
WAND also spoke with Warrensburg-Latham Athletic Director Bret Reedy today.
He declined a video interview but sent WAND this statement, "No decision has been made regarding the head basketball coaching position at Warrensburg-Latham High School. No further comment can be made at this time."
We'll continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.