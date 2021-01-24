WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WAND)- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 3 AM to Noon Monday for the counties highlighted above.
Mixed precipitation will move into central Illinois tonight into tomorrow morning.
Snow accumulations will range from a coating to an inch.
Ice accumulations will range from 0.1" - 0.25".
Plan on a messy Monday morning commute, as well as the potential for a delayed evening commute.
Breezy conditions could cause for blowing snow in locations that receive any snow accumulation.
Road conditions will be slick tomorrow morning.
