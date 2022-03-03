TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Christian County woman has served 16 years as dispatcher for Christian County.
Before Mykal Fisher joined the 9-1-1 Communication Center in Christian County, she severed the U.S. Army for 11 years. She was stationed in the United States and in Egypt. After serving her country, Fisher decided to continue serve by being a dispatch worker in Christian County.
"The opportunity to take care of people a lot of times on the worst day of their life, whether they realize it or not, you know you are making a difference," she said.
Fisher was nominated for WAND's Beyond the Siren by her colleagues at the 9-1-1 Communication Center in Christian County. She's been a mentor to Lucy Weddle, who started at the 9-1-1 Communication Center in July of 2021.
"She is the calm in chaos," said Weddle.
She's known for her calming voice when someone calls 9-1-1 asking for help or assistance. Kimberly Curl started at the 9-1-1 Communication Center in 2005 when Fisher started. She described her as someone who always remains calm.
"She's a mom, so she's already has that empathy," said Curl. "She loves her family very much, so she treats every caller as if it's someone from her family calling and asking for help."
While Fisher was nominated for Beyond the Siren, she wants to use this story as a way to raise awareness about dispatch workers and the work they do in the community.
"We don't just answer a phone we are talking on the radio, giving CPR. We are doing a lot of things at one time," she said.
