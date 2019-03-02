US. (WAND) - Buffalo Wild Wings is warning consumers of a fake page offering a fake coupon.
Buffalo Wild Wings says in a Facebook post, the fake page is offering 50 free wings to anyone who likes and shares the post. The page is fake and the deal is not real.
But in an effort to help identify the scam, Buffalo Wild Wings gave five tips to avoid help identify the fake page.
1. The page is called Buffalo Wild Wingz. Buffalo Wild Wings is spelled with an S, not a Z.
2. The page does not have a verified check mark next to its name.
3. The post says you get your wings the next day. Which wouldn't happen.
4. The entire page was created on March 1st.
If you see the scam, don't fall for it, but do report the page.