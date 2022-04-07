MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello has announced its lineup for its Concert Series, presented by The Ayers Family. The series will include Grammy award-winning Okee Dokee Brotherson Saturday, Oct. 8.
That final presentation will also include a chance to camp outdoors at Allerton.
“We thought adding this concert to the Annual Family Campout would be a great way for our community’s kiddos to experience great music, and also learn about nature and Allerton’s natural beauty,” Allerton Park and Retreat Center Program Coordinator Olivia Warren said.
A donation of $5 per person or $10 per family is suggested. Food will be available at all concerts. Guests are told to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The Concert Series starts with a LOVE FOR ALLerton theme on Friday, June 3.
Last Minute takes the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. to perform pop, rock and blues classics, followed by Green Diamond Express at 7:30 p.m.
Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons kick off the Reds, Whites and the Blues concert on July 1 along with Mississippi Heat.
Irish Fest returns on Aug. 12, with music provided by Broken Brogue and Téada.
Stone & Snow and Chicago Farmer will be featured at the Summer’s End presentation on Sept. 9.
The series will end with the Campfire Jamboree with the Okee Dokee Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, the only Saturday evening concert.
That concert is also the same weekend as the Allerton Family Campout, which will feature a Live Animal Wildlife Show; the opportunity to help biologists catch, identify and release various wildlife; stories around a campfire, and a stargazing night hike led by the University of Illinois Astronomy Department.
Registration is needed for the campout.
“I am really excited to see the summer concerts back! The return to something that is familiar and so full of good community vibes is really important to us at Allerton,” Allerton Director Derek Peterson said.
“I am also really excited to see what Olivia Warren, our new program coordinator, has in store. It’s fun to see the bands she has found, and I look forward to hearing them during warm evenings on the Gatehouse Lawn.”
