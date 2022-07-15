DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A team of nearly one-hundred cyclists are traveling from Alton to Bridgeview this weekend.
They are participating in a charity bike ride to benefit the Illinois Chapter of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). They have chapters across the country.
The organization has volunteers across the state that are able to come beside family members when their loved one is killed in the line of duty.
"Everything--they are there for everything," said Amy Oberheim, whose brother Chris was killed in the line of duty in May 2021. "When Chris passed they showed up at Chris and Amber’s house within hours of him dying and they’ve been there for everything, there hasn’t been anything they’ve missed."
Many of the cyclists participating in the race have received support from C.O.P.S. and are giving back to the group.
"Our first year we raised about 1,500 dollars but this year we've reached 200,000 dollars in fundraising," said Curt Kiebles, a retired police officer from Wheaton, Illinois. He has participated in Cycle Across Illinois for 18 years, since it began.
One of the cyclists was Matt Oberheim, brother of Amy and Chris Oberheim. The group stopped in Monticello to celebrate Chris' life and recognize his sacrifice.
"100% my brother Chris has been my motivation, my inspiration to go through all of this and of course honoring all the other officers that have fallen that’s," said Matt Oberheim.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.