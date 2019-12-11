DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Community leaders want to hear what you have to say about the city of Decatur.
Limitless Decatur and Macon County will issue a perception survey to gather your feelings about the community’s performance in jobs, entertainment, education, safety, housing and amenities.
The exact same survey was issued in 2014 to get a benchmark for what the community need.
“The same survey was issued two years into the campaign and citizens were feeling measurably more positive about the community. We hope that people in the region will take the survey, as the results not only influence our marketing efforts, but also shape the direction of meaningful projects we tackle in the future,” said Nicole Bateman, community marketing manager for the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County.
Bateman said you don’t have to live in Macon County to take the survey. They want to gather information of those working inside and outside of the county.
The survey will be available until Dec. 31 and takes less than 10 minutes to compete. Click here to take the survey.