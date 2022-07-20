DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Whether you’re young or old, rock n’ roll is a way to express the soul.
“The kids have something to say so we want to make sure they have a platform for that,” said First Gig Music Camp Coordinator Mikey Schoneman.
“I love performing, it’s where I like to be all the time. It’s where I can be myself the most,” said camper Tatum Wichus.
First Gig is a weeklong day camp at Millikin University for kids ages 10 to 17 to learn vocals, guitar, and drums.
They’re put in bands where they learn to work together, down to recording music and marketing it.
“I love just being around everybody. All sorts of music, all sorts of people, all sorts of ages. It’s really amazing being surrounded by talented people here,” Wichus said.
Past attendees have gone on to successfully pursue their musical passions.
“We had a lot of kids last year that aged out. And they’ve gone on to form their own bands and do their own musical things. So, it’s time for the next generation to step in here and rock,” Schoneman said.
By the end of the week, many campers are writing and producing their very own songs.
“At times they’ll start out with covers of songs to kind of get their bearings. But halfway through the week, they’re usually writing an original song,” he added.
They’ll debut the songs they’ve been working on later this week at a show.
“I’m excited to perform because I feel like it’s been my dream to perform in a concert,” said camper Ashton Crumri.
For some, a drumstick in hand or mic on the stand is already a dream come true. If they get famous, well that’s just a bonus.
The campers will perform a public concert on Sat. July 23 at noon in Albert Taylor Hall.
