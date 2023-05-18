DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is opening the “Over the Top Ice Cream Shop” coming to Overlook Adventure Park in Nelson Park.
The Park District will be partnering with Tillamook to serve their ice cream products beginning May 27.
Sixteen flavors of Tillamook Ice Cream will be available with countless topping options that will be available in Cones, Cups, Sundaes, Milkshakes, Floats, Splits, Tasting Flights, along with monthly specials.
“We like to elevate the experience of every guest visiting the Decatur Park District and want to ensure every visit feels complete” said Executive Director, Clay Gerhard, “We are excited to provide this new ice cream adventure at Nelson Park that will allow our guests to enjoy a sweet treat to make each Park District visit a little more “Over the Top”.
Over The Top will be open daily beginning May 27 from 12 – 9 p.m.
Visit the overthetopicecream.com for more information.
"Over The Top Ice Cream Shop" is owned and operated by the Decatur Park District.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.