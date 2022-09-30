DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Women and children's shelter, God's Shelter of Love, will be hosting a Blue Jean Ball fundraiser at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Decatur.
Dan Watkins stopped by WAND's studio to discuss the event which will feature live and silent auctions, Bobbie Lane's BBQ, and line dancing.
God's Shelter of Love provides emergency shelter to women and children in Decatur.
Information about the October 13th fundraiser can be found here.
