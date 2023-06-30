DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced that Saturday's Night Ranger concert has been rescheduled due to expected severe weather.
The announcement comes just a day after a derecho moved through central Illinois causing damage in its wake.
The new concert date has been set for Sunday, September 10. All tickets will be honored on the new date but refunds can be requested via amp@decparks.com within 7 days.
