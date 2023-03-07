SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An Illinois House Republican is calling for reform within group homes for adults with developmental disabilities.
Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) stood alongside law enforcement and the mother of a former CILA resident Tuesday to stress that abuse in the facilities must stop. Meier wants the Illinois Department of Human Services to establish a new system for unannounced site inspections to uncover abuse and neglect. The state currently requires site inspections once every three years.
"Most CILAs will tell you they have to get cleaned up. They're coming to inspect us in a week and a half," Meier said. "So, what is this going to show if we don't have unannounced inspections to try to help find the abuse going on? You wouldn't notice the starvation going on."
Another proposal could require authorized video surveillance in common areas of the assisted living facilities. Under House Bill 2998, Meier explained DHS must receive unanimous consent from residents or their guardians before installing and operating the cameras.
"We need DHS to step up, make changes, and make sure that everybody is protected," Meier said.
Advocate Peggy Strong said employees at her daughter's CILA had little to no training or oversight. Marjorie Strong had 25-30 diagnoses between medical and developmental delays. Peggy noted that her care was very complex, and Marjorie was often neglected and abused. She shared a photo of Marjorie's leg with a large footprint shaped bruise.
"Obviously, somebody hit her with a shoe or a foot," Strong said. "But because there is so little oversight and there is so little training, Marjorie fell into these sorts of circumstances quite often."
Strong explained that her daughter was frequently left alone on a couch without activities and physical exercise. She stressed that Marjorie's systems started to collapse in 2016 after several years of neglect.
"We had hospice on standby. I could not collapse into the grief of losing my daughter," Strong said. "I had to fight for a place for her to die without pain in a safe environment."
Strong contacted Meier and Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) to get Marjorie moved to a better facility. After a tedious application process, Marjorie was accepted into Murray Developmental Center.
"She is thriving," Strong said through tears. "She not only didn't die, she is thriving. She is riding her bicycle. She is walking up and down the halls, and it's just a miracle. Had Murray Center not been available, Marjorie would not be here."
Meier and Strong stressed that no patient should fall through the cracks.
"I want to be clear CILAs aren't bad," Meier explained. "We have wonderful CILAs in the state of Illinois. But many of our CILAs are not good, and nothing is done."
Meier wants the state to require group homes to report violations of care less than five days after any incidents. Under House Bill 3545, assisted living employees who batter a resident or patient could be charged with a Class 2 felony.
The Republican hopes DHS will support his proposals as he believes they are common sense solutions. All three proposals could be discussed during House committee hearings Wednesday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.