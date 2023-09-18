PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) — A homecoming show for the Voice Season 23 winner, Gina Miles, sold out so quickly that the venue added a second date.
Miles will be performing at the Cadillac in Paxton on October 28 and 29. The October 28 show sold out within less than twelve hours.
Proud Paxton residents regularly cheered Miles on during the season. WAND News was present at a local watch party on the season finale when Miles won.
Tickets for October 29 are still available for purchase here.
