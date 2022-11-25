TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Parents who went through an unimaginable loss hope to provide comfort to other grieving families.
Hope House of Central Illinois was created by two couples, who lost infant children a few months apart.
"We had just been really excited about raising our kids together as friends and watching them grow up together and get in all sorts of trouble together," said Monica Wamsley, Co-Founder and Board Member of Hope House of Central Illinois.
After their losses, the couples decided to take a bereavement trip, where they were able to adjust to life without their kids and with grief. They wanted to provide the same service to other families struggling with the death of a child.
"When it comes to grieving your children there's something that's just uniquely different about that," said Michael St. Louis, Co-Founder, and Board Member of Hope House of Central Illinois. "I don't know if it's because as a parent you find that through love your duty is to guide and protect your children with all that you have and there's times when all that you have is still not enough."
The Hope House has enough space to house approximately 10 people. This will allow families of any size to stay together through the grieving process.
Each family that comes to the Hope House will go through an intake process, where they can specify what kind of support they need. Volunteers will help at the house while guests are there, and help re-set the building between stays.
"Our program will include more of a day-to-day learning how to cope with your new normal, and interact with your family and community and just normal activities," said Wamsley.
So far, organizations within Taylorville have donated approximately $300,000 to help the house be partially built. Now the group is hoping to expand out to other areas to get more support.
"We're looking to partner with with people from Champaign, people from Decatur, Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington, Pana," said St. Louis. "Within 100 mile radius of Taylorville 600 kids die every year, and that's 600 grieving families."
The Hope House of Central Illinois still needs approximately $300,000 to finish construction. To donate or get more information, click here.
