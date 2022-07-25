LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Lincoln Memorial Hospital will be giving away free colorectal at-home cancer screening kits at a drive-thru event in August.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 5, in the circle drive at the nonprofit hospital’s main entrance, 200 Stahlhut Drive.
Participants will be able to pick up the kits through a drive-thru system and are expected to stay in their vehicles.
Each kit contains instructions and supplies for participants to collect a stool sample. The sample is used to test for blood in the stool.
Participants can return their completed kits via a postage-paid envelope, with test results sent by mail in three to four weeks.
Kits will be available while supplies last.
Those not able to attend the distribution event may request a kit be mailed to them by calling 217-605-5008.
"Finding colon cancer at an early stage dramatically increases overall survival,” said Angela Stoltzenburg, director of the Community Health Collaborative, Lincoln Memorial Hospital. “If polyps are found early and removed, cancers can be prevented.”
Colorectal cancer screening kit distribution events will also be held at Memorial Health hospitals and facilities in Springfield, Jacksonville, Taylorville and Decatur throughout August.
The times and dates at each location are:
Decatur Memorial Hospital: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the DMH Cancer Care Center, 210 W. McKinley Ave., 217-876-4749.
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 1600 W. Walnut St.
Springfield locations: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Memorial Drive-Thru Lab, 320 E. Carpenter St. and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 W. Carpenter St.
Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 12, drive up to the hospital’s main entrance, 201 E. Pleasant St., 217-707-5258.
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. If detected early, 90 percent of those deaths are preventable.
According to the American Cancer Society, people who are at average risk for colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45 and continue through the age of 75.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.