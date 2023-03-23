SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John’s Hospital is now accepting applications for the summer New Graduate RN Residency Program.
The program is for nurses to transition to professional practice.
For nurses with less than a year of hospital experience, the residency combines classroom lectures, hands-on activities and clinical scenario simulation with the support of a highly skilled education team. It is designed to ease the transition of newly graduated nurses from the classroom setting to the clinical practice environment with a goal of reducing turnover rates for first-year nurses.
Nurses returning to the bedside after more than five years in another role can also benefit from the program.
Residency participants receive clinical experience with one-to-one preceptors, didactic and simulation practicum, learn complex scenario-based concepts and are provided professional and emotional support to help them be successful.
This is a fully paid program and accepted applicants can also receive a sign on bonus.
New graduate nurses can click here to apply or visit careers.hshs.org and search “New Grad Residency.”
There are multiple HSHS hospital locations listed – select the Springfield location and click “Apply Now.”
HSHS St. John’s also hosts a winter New Graduate RN Residency Program is now accepting applications for December 2023 graduates.
“At HSHS St. John’s Hospital we know clinical experience and support are essential to developing confident and competent new graduate nurses. Our 12-month New Graduate RN Residency provides our novice nurses with the resources and assistance to ensure they can provide excellent care to our patients. Driven by our Franciscan mission, St. John’s Hospital has created a culture of learning and collaboration that produces nursing excellence in our community," said Allison Paul, Chief Nursing Officer, DNP, RN, NEA-BC.
For more information about HSHS St. John’s Hospital, visit st-johns.org.
