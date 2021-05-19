SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police were heartbroken to learn of officer Chris Oberheim's death on Wednesday.
"We offer our condolences to the family of officer Oberheim and the Champaign police department for this loss," Executive Director Ed Wojcicki said.
Officers across the state are devastated after the loss of a fellow brother.
"We have a very very deep brotherhood and sisterhood and so to have a fallen officer weighs on all of us. One fallen officer means that we are all in mourning," Wojcicki said.
The death of officer Oberheim at Wednesday's response to a domestic disturbance is a reminder of the dangers officers face in the line of duty.
"We know that it's what officers put themselves at risk for every single day and I don't think people often don't understand that officers see very violent parts of our communities every day and they run as officer Oberheim did to do what they were supposed to do," Wojcicki said.
For the police union to move forward, it must first stop to remember one who wore the same badge.
"We do have to pause and take note of his service and his life. We have already asked all sworn officers to wear mourning badges in his memory," Wojcicki said.
