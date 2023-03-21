SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois could soon require intended parents to pay at least 50% of a pregnant person's medical expenses.
Rep. Margaret Croke (D-Chicago) said Tuesday that the cost of raising a child tends to fall disproportionately on women. According to the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker, the average cost of pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum care is over $18,000. Although, Croke noted that pregnant people with health insurance still pay nearly $3,000 out of pocket.
Her proposal could allow people to file a claim once they find out that they are pregnant. Croke said the legislation could help ease the financial burden and ensure the other intended party is responsible for at least 50% of the medical costs.
"The ability to not conceive a child and then immediately deliver them in a situation where there is this high cost I think is beneficial for both the mothers and the children of Illinois," Croke said.
However, Republicans are opposed to the plan because pregnant people could also require an intended parent to pay 50% of the costs for an abortion.
"If I'm the father of a fetus in a womb and I wish for that child to be born and to raise it and the mother chooses to abort that child, I would have to pay 50% of the abortion costs for my own child that I wished to not be aborted," asked Rep. Travis Weaver (R-Pekin).
"If the court determined that you are the other party in the pregnancy, then yes that would be a pregnancy expense," Croke said.
"Thank you, I would strongly urge a no vote," Weaver added.
House Bill 2477 passed out of the House on a 65-40 vote. The proposal now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
