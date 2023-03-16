SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of people in Illinois rely on common carriers like trains and buses to get them places safely each day. The state could soon crack down on rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft who are currently not liable if someone is injured or attacked during a trip.
House Democrats said Thursday that their plan puts Uber and Lyft on the same playing field as taxis and Ferris wheels.
"The rationale for granting this statutory exemption nearly a decade ago no longer makes sense," said Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview). "And its extended use harms public safety."
Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) said rideshare drivers across the country have been fighting to make this change happen.
"This particular bill, which I believe is very important, establishes the duty of care on Lyft and Uber and the large companies who are making multiple millions of dollars off of people driving in their own cars at their own expense," Ammons said.
However, Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) and other House Republicans argued that the change is unnecessary. Caulkins said that he frequently uses rideshare services and his drivers take the utmost care for customers.
"If they didn't, they wouldn't be doing what they're doing," Caulkins said. "They wouldn't be in business for very long. That driver would get poor ratings and no one would hail them. This is another attack on the free market."
House Bill 2231 passed out of the House on a 73-36 vote. The legislation now heads to the Senate for future consideration.
