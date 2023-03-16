Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Evening rain...then windy with a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening rain...then windy with a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.