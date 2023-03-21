SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A coalition of Illinois organizations is pushing for state lawmakers to pass a plan making utility bills affordable for low-income customers.
Advocates at the Capitol Tuesday said millions of Illinoisans are struggling to pay their electric bills and face the possibility of having their service disconnected. A new proposal could block utility companies from shutting off power for low-income customers 65 or older, people with children under 6, and customers who provide a medical certification exemption.
"If there's one lesson of COVID, we know it's essential that we're able to stay and remain safely in our homes," said Karen Lusson, manager of the National Consumer Law Center's Project Stay Connected - Illinois. "Well, we can't do that if we can't turn on the lights and hear because we've been disconnected."
The People's Utility Rate Relief (PURR) Act could also prohibit utility companies from terminating gas or electric service for apartment buildings any day the temperature is 85 degrees or higher. Under this plan, no utility would be allowed to disconnect power for a customer from Dec. 1-March 31.
House Bill 2172 also calls for a discounted utility rate for customers making less than 80% of the area median income. The plan states nothing can prohibit utilities from accepting a customer's self-certification that they qualify for low-income customer status for necessary assistance programs and protections.
Advocates stood alongside lawmakers to stress that Illinois utility companies cannot continue putting profits over people. The legislation requires utility companies to assess whether customers may be eligible for energy assistance programs, provide information to customers about where and how to get assistance, and cease disconnection activity for 60 days to allow people to apply for the assistance.
"Our utilities are investor-owned monopolies franchised to provide life-essential services," said Naomi Davis, founder and CEO of Blacks in Green. "We must not perpetuate disparate and cumulative harms that impact financially-struggling families, particularly families of color, being asked to finance programs they can't use, or live without heat or electricity because they can't afford it."
According to the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren Illinois filed a request in January to increase electric rates by nearly half a billion dollars over the next four years. Ameren also hopes to see a gas rate increase of another $145 million. Advocates say that hike could cost customers $6.68 per month. Meanwhile, Lusson and House Democrats noted that assistance for struggling families has not increased since 1999.
"They have the resources to make sure that dollars get out the door immediately," said Rep. Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest). "When they see those bills, when their telemarketers are calling and saying hey you need to pay your bill, they should also be talking about the resources that are available that could help address some of these needs already available to residents."
Davis noted that his plan could get to the root of the state's energy problem instead of offering a bandaid. The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, Illinois Environmental Council, Sierra Club Illinois, and Woodstock Institute are several of the influential groups backing the legislation.
"Families across the state are forced to make difficult decisions each month as to which life essentials - like food or medicine - they'll have to forego because of unaffordable utility bills," said Rosazlia Grillier, Co-chair of the Community Organizing and Family Issues Board of Trustees. "When utility companies turn off people's electricity or heat, they are putting that person or family at risk. This is not only an issue of consumer rights but also one of public health and family safety."
The PURR Act could be discussed by lawmakers before session adjourns in May.
