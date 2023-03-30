SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Senate Republicans know that many people are still struggling to pay their Ameren bills, and they hope Democrats will join them in supporting a plan to provide relief.
Sen. Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) is a freshman lawmaker, but she is determined to make the state provide $200 million in rebates for Ameren customers. Illinois lawmakers passed a plan to allow for that relief last year, but there was never money appropriated for the rebates.
Harriss said Thursday that her bill could provide $170 to each household in the Ameren region regardless of income.
"We do have many families that don't qualify for LIHEAP that need the help that are still struggling," Harriss said. "And we don't want them to have to make a decision at the grocery store if they're buying lunch for their kids or they're gonna keep their power on."
Harriss noted that this idea should gain bipartisan support because Ameren customers are represented by Democrats and Republicans. Senate Bill 2200 is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Meanwhile, the sales tax exemption for groceries in Illinois runs out on July 1. The Senate GOP argue that the tax relief should be permanent.
Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) told reporters that Illinois families continue to struggle with increased grocery costs, higher inflation, and interest rates. DeWitte explained he filed a bill late last week to permanently remove not only the grocery tax but also the sales tax on prescription drugs and other medical equipment.
"Food and medicine are necessities," DeWitte stressed. "There is no good reason that government should be making money off items that people need to survive."
DeWitte said lawmakers need to set aside their political differences and work together to provide real solutions for residents. Senate Bill 1150 is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee. If passed, the proposed tax cuts would take effect on July 1.
Senate Republicans would also like to see their colleagues back their plan for a state childcare tax credit equal to 25% of the federal tax credit for each qualified child. Under Senate Bills 168 and 1151, Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Illinois parents could receive up to $500 per child when they file their state income taxes.
"The challenges of the last couple of years have also been particularly devastating for parents struggling to find affordable and reliable childcare for their children. Unfortunately, that burden has disproportionately impacted women who lost their jobs at a much higher rate than men during the pandemic," Tracy said. "If we want to grow our workforce in Illinois, we must grow our opportunities for quality, affordable and accessible childcare."
Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said she would like the Senate to take up her measure to allow a higher tax exemption for seniors in Illinois. Rezin's proposal would increase the income tax standard exemption for people 65 and older to $2,000 starting in tax year 2024. The standard tax exemption for seniors is currently $1,000.
"Our seniors on fixed incomes are particularly vulnerable during periods of high inflation," Rezin said. "Doubling Illinois' current senior income tax exemption will provide the seniors who call Illinois home with desperately-needed extra income as they try to pay for critical necessities, like food, drugs, and other expenses."
