URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Urbana announced that Korean grocery store chain, H Mart has a targeted opening set for 2023.
The New Jersey-based chain is considered a premier Asian food grocer. The store will offer Asian groceries, Western groceries, meat, seafood, produce, housewares, and ready-to-cook items.
“As the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area, we look forward to enjoying the wide array of Asian and Western groceries as well as the innovative services offered by H Mart,” said Urbana Mayor, Diane Wolfe Marlin.
The store will be located at the site of the former Save A Lot on 220 N Broadway Avenue in Urbana.
Urbana’s Senior Advisor for Integrated Strategy Development, Andrea Ruedi said she welcomes the opportunity that H Mart presents for Urbana as it’s going to be a destination for not only residents, but visitors, and will also entice newcomers to the Downtown area.
H Mart will also offer a food hall with plans for one bakery and three to four restaurants.
The store is expected to open by the end of 2023.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.