DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With mass layoffs at Akorn Pharmaceuticals, some local employers are reaching out to those who have been laid off.
Millikin University has extended an invitation to those workers directly affected by layoffs to take part in the University’s Spring 2023 Career Fair.
The Career Fair, hosted by Millikin University’s Center for Academic and Professional Performance (CAPP), will feature more than 50 Central Illinois employers on Thursday, Feb. 23 from Noon-2:30 p.m. in the Third Floor Banquet Room of the University Commons. Information about the career fair can be found here.
The Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center is seeking Emergency Communication Specialists. Former Akorn employees are encouraged to apply. Testing is currently underway and new applicants are being accepted for testing. Those interested can reach out to CIRDC at CJobs@cirdc.org
Joey Antal of Advantage Automation Midwest made a viral post on Facebook offering assistance with finding opportunities in manufacturing and machining. Antal stated that if he cannot find a fit for an applicant at his company, he will help pass resumes to his contacts in the industry. He can be reached via Facebook or at joey@afsmidwest.com
The Decatur Chamber of Commerce has a Facebook post with links to employers.
The post reads, "The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to offer assistance to those affected by AKORN’s closure. Our workforce partners want to create a direct line of contact for those searching for new employment. Please see below for specific details. For other available job opportunities, please visit our website, http://bit.ly/3pF2JRO"
WAND will update this article as more opportunities are shared.
