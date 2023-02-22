DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – In light of the recent news of mass layoffs at Akorn Pharmaceuticals, Millikin University is extending an invitation to those workers directly affected by layoffs to take part in the University’s Spring 2023 Career Fair.
The Career Fair, hosted by Millikin University’s Center for Academic and Professional Performance (CAPP), will feature more than 50 Central Illinois employers on Thursday, Feb. 23 from Noon-2:30 p.m. in the Third Floor Banquet Room of the University Commons.
The event is limited to all Millikin students, alumni and those affected at Akorn.
More than 50 Central Illinois employers will be on hand at the Career Fair, including ADM, the Decatur Police Department, HSHS, Memorial Health System, and several departments from the Illinois State Government, looking for candidates for job and internship positions.
For more information and a complete list of employers attending the Career Fair, click here.
