New Decatur wine bar offers unique way to enjoy beverages

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One of downtown's newest businesses held a ribbon cutting on Friday.
GK9 Wine & Spirits, located in the former Talbots Outlet, will serve wine and spirits as well as retail offerings.
Sixteen different wines and spirits are available via dispensers which patrons can use to serve themselves. There are also various wine options along the walls from different counties and regions of the U.S.
"The wine wall is huge and can be intimidating, but this is supposed to be fun. Come in and have a taste," said Jack Kiley, co-owner.
Beer and seltzer is also available.
Kiley encourages customers to bring food from local businesses or stop by before or after dining at downtown restaurants.
GK9 Wine & Spirits is located at 225 N. Water No. 110 in Decatur.
