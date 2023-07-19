DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — What started as one person's idea has now grown into a bigger operation.
Dozens gathered at PawPrint Ministries for a ribbon cutting at their new building Wednesday afternoon. The organization shares registered therapy/comfort dogs with individuals in health care facilities, schools and senior homes, and deployment to areas in need during times of crisis.
Several individuals at the ribbon cutting shared the history of the ministry and what it means for the city.
The nonprofit said that the building will give trainers more space to work with dogs. More information about PawPrint Ministries can be found at pawprintministries.org.
