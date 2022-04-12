MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Seventeen Macon County Legacy nonprofit organizations were awarded more than $28,800 in Microgrants from The Community Foundation of Macon County.
The grants are going to be used to help fund training and professional development programs for staff and board members.
The amount of grants awarded this year is the highest total since the Foundation’s Microgrants program was founded in 2010.
“For nonprofit organizations, finding funding to invest in professional development can be difficult,” said CFMC Community Initiatives Manager Tony Holly.
“These organizations are usually already juggling how to meet the challenges of rising expenses and shrinking budgets. And yet, offering staff and board development opportunities is critical in improving retention, engagement and productivity. Because of this shortage gap in funding for training and professional development, the Community Foundation felt it was critical to meet this need as much as possible. For this year, each organization that applied for a Microgrant received funding, a first in the history of our foundation’s 22-year history.”
The 2022 Microgrants recipients and individual grant awards are:
- The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, $2,000
- The Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Area Council, $1,900
- CHELP, $2,000
- Children’s Museum of Illinois, $1883
- Decatur Day Care Center, $1,400
- Decatur Family YMCA, $1,375
- Decatur Memorial Foundation, $2,000
- Energy Assistance Foundation, $800
- The Good Samaritan Inn, $2,000
- Heritage Behavioral Health Center, $1,500
- Macon Resources Inc., $1,295
- Millikin University, $2,000
- PawPrint Ministries Comfort Dogs, $2,000
- Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc., $1,520
- The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County, $2,000
- Scovill Zoo, $2,000
- Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, $1,189
For more information about the Microgrants program or becoming a Macon County Legacy member, call Holly at 217.429.3000 or email tholly@maconcountygives.org.
