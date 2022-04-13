DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Paw Print Ministries welcomed a new pup to the team.
Ranger, a 12-week-old Golden Doodle, is one of Paw Print Ministries' newest team members. His handler, Vonda Rodgers of Bloomington, is excited about the mission she plans to carry out with the new pup.
"The difference that just some love and hugs from a dog can make is just really amazing," she shared.
Rodgers met Paw Print Ministries Executive Director Jennifer Dahn at Scheels in Springfield after a Gold Star 500 event. Rodgers said after talking with Dahn about Paw Print Ministries mission, she felt these dogs could reach further with veterans and service men and women.
It's a mission she holds close to her heart. Rodgers' son, Army Ranger Sgt. Josh Rodgers, was killed while serving in Afghanistan in April 2017. The 22-year-old was killed in action April 27, 2017 in Nangarhar Province during a joint operation with Afghan forces. He was assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. He was on his third deployment to Afghanistan.
"I know we didn't lose him. I know exactly where he is at," Rodgers said.
By having a strong faith, close family and support from the military community, Rodgers has made it her mission to give back in memory of her son. Josh was big in sports, so through the Sgt. Josh Rodgers Memorial, the Rodgers family is able to give back and support youth sports in the Bloomington-Normal community.
Now, with the help of Paw Print Ministries, Rodgers and Ranger will also carry out the mission of connecting with veterans and the community.
"I can go and visit veterans, but I cannot relate to them like Vonda can," said Dahn. "Just to be able to go out and talk to our veterans and sit with them and listen is just going to be a huge addition to central Illinois."
Ranger, the Golden Doodle, was named after Rodgers' son, who was an Army Ranger.
Rodgers, who has never trained a puppy, is excited because once training in done, she will have the opportunity to take Ranger out into the community and to veteran events.
To continue Paw Print Ministries' mission, click here to donate.
