DECATUR. Ill (WAND) - PawPrint Ministries held its annual Party for the Paws at Golden Fox Brewing.
The event is to help raise money for the dogs, so they can continue bringing smiles to people across central Illinois. Executive Director Jennifer Dahn explained how grateful she is for the community's support.
“Really, it's unbelievable to witness the support of the community over the years and for my dream of having only one dog here to now expanding to 36 teams. It's outstanding just the support of our numerous volunteers who dedicate countless hours to training their dog. Also, the support of the community. To provide that necessary funding to create our training program.” said Dahn.
People could enjoy food from Smack'n Tacos, music, and drinks from Golden Fox Brewing. One volunteer said that she even takes her dog with her to work.
“I wanted to be able to provide some of that comfort back into the community. I’m also a teacher and I work with Casa in Macon County and I’m passionate about providing comfort to kids and families that we serve in our community.” said Renfro
The organization was formed in 2014. Dahn started Paw Print Ministries with only one dog and now she has over 30 dogs across central Illinois.
People can apply to train their dog with PawPrint Ministries at: pawprintministries.org
