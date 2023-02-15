SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker is prioritizing early childhood education in his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024. In fact, sources within the Pritzker administration said Tuesday that the second-term governor will propose a four-year plan to ensure Illinois families have access to education, care, and intervention for young children.
Pritzker's "Smart Start Illinois" could make historic investments in pre-school, childcare, early support, and early childhood facilities. The governor plans to start the program with a $250 million investment in the FY 24 budget. Under the proposal, the administration said Illinois could create an estimated 5,000 seats in preschools across the state each year through $75 million for the early childhood block grant within the State Board of Education.
Pritzker hopes this initiative will make pre-school available to 20,000 younger children over the next four years. This plan will prioritize low income families with children three to four years old who don't have access to pre-school before moving on to middle class families. However, the administration noted that availability will depend upon the capacity of schools in each region of the state.
The governor's office explained $130 million of the first investment will give childcare workers a raise and begin funding childcare workforce compensation contracts for stability within the industry. Pritzker's budget proposal will also include a $40 million boost for early intervention programs to stabilize services for the state's most vulnerable children and families. Meanwhile, the administration said $5 million could be allocated for the Department of Human Services home visit program to reach more families who need support.
Pritzker hopes lawmakers will agree on a $100 million investment to improve buildings and facilities for early childhood providers. The administration noted that this decision would double the state's initial investment in the early childhood construction grant program. The Democrat will also earmark $70 million in his budget proposal to increase participation in the childcare assistance program. This comes after Pritzker raise the program's income eligibility limit to include families with incomes below 225% of the federal poverty level, roughly $55,935 for a family of three and $67,500 for a family of four.
"Smart Start Illinois" also calls for a $20 million investment for the Department of Human Services to revamp the payment system for childcare providers.
Many will likely ask how the governor plans to pay for this plan, although the Pritzker administration noted that Illinois is projected to have strong revenue during Fiscal Year 2024. The administration relies upon an economic forecaster who is predicting a mild recession, but Pritzker has included the possible recession in his revenue forecast.
The governor is scheduled to give his State of the State and budget address in the Illinois House chamber around 12 p.m. Wednesday. WAND will have full coverage of the speech on-air and online.
