MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Monticello's Eli Field will soon be taken over by RC enthusiasts from across the Midwest.
The Horizon Hobby RC Fest lands in Monticello June 9-10. The event is the largest gathering of radio-controlled cars, trucks, airplanes, and helicopters in the Midwest.
In addition to everything RC, the festival will also feature food vendors, fireworks, an inflatable obstacle course and slides, and an air show. Families are welcomed as activities range from beginner-friendly to expert.
Parking is $10 per car and the parking fee includes a $15 coupon to the on-site hobby shop. 50% of the proceeds go to Hobbies for Good.
Festivities begin at 10:00 am Friday, and 9:00 am Saturday and wrap up in the evening or after dark wherever possible and weather permitting. Additional Horizon RC Fest information is available at HorizonRCfest.com.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.