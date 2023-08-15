Ribbon cutting held for grand opening of Fire Station 7 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A ribbon cutting was held by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the grand opening of Fire Station 7.
The new station will serve the area south and east of Lake Decatur and was previously located on the grounds of the Decatur Airport, where the City shared the space with airport fire operations. The $3.11 million station is the third fire station to be newly constructed in the last few years. Fire Station 7 is located at 3540 E. Chestnut Ave. in Decatur.
