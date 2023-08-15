Ribbon cutting held for grand opening of Fire Station 7 in Decatur

Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott, and Chamber Ambassadors.

 via Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A ribbon cutting was held by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the grand opening of Fire Station 7.

The new station will serve the area south and east of Lake Decatur and was previously located on the grounds of the Decatur Airport, where the City shared the space with airport fire operations. The $3.11 million station is the third fire station to be newly constructed in the last few years. Fire Station 7 is located at 3540 E. Chestnut Ave. in Decatur.

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.