DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Have you been wanting to chance the way you eat, but just didn't know where to start? Well, Namken Nutrition offers you a new healthy eating lifestyle with their gluten free, Keto friendly business.
"I want to see people happy and I want them to see that eating healthy doesn't have to suck, it can taste good," Sara Namken said, the owner of Namken Nutrition.
Namken is a registered dietician who started cooking Keto diet based meals at home with her family: It's known as the "the cutting carbs diet" - one she saw the community asking for.
"We offer dinner meals that people can take home and re-heat maybe as a possible option instead of fast food, instead of a greasy hamburger," Namken said. "Keto is a very popular style of eating right now with people that are trying to lose weight and so I felt like it was a natural thing to include in our meals."
From gluten free breakfast casseroles to salads and even protein bars plus yogurt bowls: Namken Nutrition has a wide variety for those wanting to make a change in their diet.
"We take all of the work out of it for people - we're back in the kitchen making 600 meals a week," Namken said. It takes us anywhere from 10 to 20 hours to prep meals and we're prepping 8 to 10 meals a day depending on the different types of meals."
Namken does though acknowledge the health concerns for people who make the move to an all Keto diet. She recommends making it a gradual change.
"If you think about it from the short term sense - what are my goals to get through in the next couple of months and then transitioning into more of a lifestyle that includes all foods," Namken said. "Once you're at a weight our a lifestyle that health wise will be at - then you get start adding things back in."
You can find Namken Nutrition's business hours with their end of summer deals on their Facebook page.
