SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The 2023 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 1, at 58 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said at select sites, the spring catch-and-release fishing season will open March 18. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 1.

IDNR stocks over 80,000 rainbow trout every year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted. An additional 80,000 or so will be stocked for the fall season, which begins in October.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program receives funding support from those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps.

For more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, check the website at ifishillinois.org.

Central Illinois Sites Include:

Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake**

Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area**

Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District

Lake of the Woods, Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Christian County

Manners Park, Taylorville Park District

Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey

Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston

DeWitt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park

Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park**

Macon County

Sportsman’s Club Pond, Macon County Conservation District

McLean County

Miller Park Lake, Bloomington

Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville**

Moultrie County

Wyman Lake, Sullivan

Pike County

King Park Pond

Sangamon County

Illinois Department of Transportation Lake, Springfield**

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield

Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville

Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area

**Denotes sites open for catch-and-release early spring season fishing

