SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Eighty-nine projects across Illinois are receiving $22.5 million thanks to tourism grants from the Pritzker administration.
The second round of Tourism Attractions and Festival Grants will provide funding to local governments, organizations, and businesses to improve property, events, and activities.
Springfield was awarded nearly $500,000 to improve the Y block plaza near the Governor's Mansion after years of inaction following multiple discussions about the future of the empty lot.
"Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit," Pritzker said Friday. "And now that people are finding that out in our marketing, our tourism economy is once again booming."
The Decatur Park District is also receiving half a million dollars for improvement projects at the Devon Amphitheater. You can also expect to see a new marquee with electronic message boards at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield thanks to a $65,000 grant.
Leaders from the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur received $500,000 to build a visitors center and museum. Sweet corn lovers in Central Illinois should also be excited to hear that Warrensburg was awarded $19,500 for the annual corn festival.
"These are events that are often so anticipated that people mark their calendars a year out," said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. "Investing in tourism brings communities together, broadens horizons, and truly makes a lasting impact."
History fans can prepare to see improvements at the Mill Museum on Route 66 thanks to a grant for over $25,000 for the Logan County Tourism Bureau. Springfield also received $500,000 to build the Imagine Route 66 History building.
DCEO is providing $22.5 million in tourism grants this year, compared to $10 million in awards during the first year of Pritzker's grant program.
Springfield's Washington Park is receiving $370,000 to replace the conservatory dome for the botanical garden. Visit Champaign County was also awarded a $475,000 grant to develop an African American heritage trail and a recreation area at Skelton Park with interpretive programs.
Pritzker and state lawmakers are proud to see resurgence in tourism following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many credit the $30 million "Middle of Everything" ad campaign starring Illinois native and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Lynch.
"If you live in this state, you can be a tourist in the state," said Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago). "If you live in the region, you can be a tourist in the city and this state. If you live in this country, you can come here and it's literally again in the middle of everything."
You can see a full list of grant recipients by clicking here.
