SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Interurban Trail users have a new place to take refuge from inclement weather.
The Springfield Park District and the Springfield Parks Foundation partnered to construct a new shelter along a section of the Interurban Trail. The 10'x10' shelter overlooks a perennial stream, a rarity in Springfield according to the department. Families, children, and community members can use the shelter to rest or relax.
“This new shelter is a great addition to the Interurban Trail. It will provide the community with a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the scenery along the Interurban Trail," said Leslie Sgro, President of the Springfield Park District Board of Trustees.
A ribbon cutting for the shelter will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at noon.
“We are proud to once again work with our dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and stakeholders to raise the money to build this shelter," said Rianne Hawkins, President of the Springfield Parks Foundation. "We are happy to work with the Springfield Park District to make this project a reality. We look forward to it being a place of refuge for all that use the Interurban Trail.”
The 8-mile Interurban Trail connects with the Wabash Trail around Wabash Ave & Park St and then continues under I-72, over the lake, and into Chatham.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.